Jennison Associates LLC Sells 338 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. FMR LLC raised its position in The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENSG. Truist Financial lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 121,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $10,929,554.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,486,860.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $393,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 130,547 shares of company stock worth $11,737,570 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ENSG stock opened at $78.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.02. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.29 and a 1-year high of $94.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.88.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $713.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.36 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.38%.

About The Ensign Group (Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.