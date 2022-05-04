Jennison Associates LLC Sells 418 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth about $5,459,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 470,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,808,000 after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 232.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 85,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 59,832 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 30.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 64,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 15,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth about $10,011,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

In related news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $115,577.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $108,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

KNX stock opened at $49.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $44.22 and a one year high of $62.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.06.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

KNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.