Jennison Associates LLC Sells 418 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth about $5,459,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 470,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,808,000 after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 232.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 85,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 59,832 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 30.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 64,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 15,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth about $10,011,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.
In related news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $115,577.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $108,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 9.76%.
KNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.11.
Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile (Get Rating)
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.
