Jennison Associates LLC Sells 431,043 Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) by 94.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431,043 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after acquiring an additional 16,021 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 9,586 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,223,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $33.12 on Wednesday. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $83.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.85.

Turning Point Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TPTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.18). Analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPTX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 2,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $107,847.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

