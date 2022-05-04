Jennison Associates LLC Sells 633 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,984 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LUV. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth about $1,328,000. Crake Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 284.6% during the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,084,046 shares of the airline’s stock worth $55,752,000 after purchasing an additional 802,200 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $32,581,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 19.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,145,338 shares of the airline’s stock worth $213,195,000 after purchasing an additional 665,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 9.8% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,363,764 shares of the airline’s stock worth $378,718,000 after purchasing an additional 659,594 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

LUV stock opened at $47.25 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

LUV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.88.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.