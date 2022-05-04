Jennison Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HRI. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Herc by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,350,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,688,000 after purchasing an additional 78,306 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Herc by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,100,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,885,000 after purchasing an additional 261,582 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Herc by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 801,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,024,000 after purchasing an additional 10,199 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Herc by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 489,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,639,000 after purchasing an additional 96,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Herc by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 440,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,002,000 after purchasing an additional 15,979 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HRI. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Herc from $161.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Herc from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Herc from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Herc in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.57.

Shares of Herc stock opened at $128.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.61. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.35 and a 1-year high of $203.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.01). Herc had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $567.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.05%.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

