JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) CEO Robin Hayes Sells 1,000 Shares

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) CEO Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $10,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,398,779.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robin Hayes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

On Monday, April 18th, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $12,610.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $15,020.00.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $13,290.00.

On Tuesday, February 15th, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $15,660.00.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $11.45. The company had a trading volume of 639,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,603,901. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 1.48. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $10.82 and a 1 year high of $20.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average of $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 15.94% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.48) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JBLU shares. Barclays cut their target price on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research lowered JetBlue Airways from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.46.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JetBlue Airways (Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.