JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Given Neutral Rating at Roth Capital

Roth Capital restated their neutral rating on shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their target price on JinkoSolar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JinkoSolar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JinkoSolar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.42.

Shares of JKS stock opened at $54.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. JinkoSolar has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $66.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.48 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.94 and a 200 day moving average of $49.44.

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.18). JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JinkoSolar will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in JinkoSolar by 340.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in JinkoSolar during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

