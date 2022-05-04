John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (HPF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 11th

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.
Shares of HPF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,682. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day moving average of $19.82. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $22.93.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (Get Rating)
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
