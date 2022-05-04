John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (HPF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 11th

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II alerts:

Shares of HPF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,682. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day moving average of $19.82. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $22.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 162,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 8,112 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 6.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at about $425,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (Get Rating)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.