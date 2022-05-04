Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on JNJ. Raymond James raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $188.57.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $178.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $468.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.66. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.68.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 37.03%. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,496,000 after acquiring an additional 760,796 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,373,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the third quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

