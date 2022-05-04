JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Bought by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,765 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in JOYY were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in JOYY by 6.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in JOYY by 3.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in JOYY by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in JOYY by 5.9% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in JOYY by 4.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

JOYY stock opened at $40.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.42 and a beta of 0.58. JOYY Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $93.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.45.

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $1.25. JOYY had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $663.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. JOYY’s payout ratio is -170.59%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on YY shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on JOYY from $97.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on JOYY in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded JOYY from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JOYY presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.88.

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as live talk with other users, make video calls, and watch trend videos; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls, text messages, and photo and video sharing.

