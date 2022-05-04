JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Price Target to GBX 540

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 510 ($6.37) to GBX 540 ($6.75) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HSBC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on HSBC from GBX 530 ($6.62) to GBX 515 ($6.43) in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on HSBC from GBX 470 ($5.87) to GBX 560 ($7.00) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on HSBC from GBX 725 ($9.06) to GBX 735 ($9.18) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.00.

Shares of HSBC traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.94. 354,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,964,114. HSBC has a 1-year low of $24.31 and a 1-year high of $38.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $134.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.22 and a 200 day moving average of $32.36.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 5.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that HSBC will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 68,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

