JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s 9th Largest Position

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 819,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,722 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.6% of Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $129,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 595,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,254,000 after buying an additional 16,884 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 94,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,915,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 87,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,878,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a $197.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.67.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.18. The stock had a trading volume of 205,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,397,014. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $118.22 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $365.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.07). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co. (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

