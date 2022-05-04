Karen Marie Rapp Sells 6,043 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Stock

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 6,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $218,394.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,448 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Monday, February 28th, Karen Marie Rapp sold 3,411 shares of National Instruments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $135,587.25.

National Instruments stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.11. 35,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,548. National Instruments Co. has a 52 week low of $33.19 and a 52 week high of $45.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.39.

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12). National Instruments had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $385.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NATI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in National Instruments by 924.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in National Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in National Instruments by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in National Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in National Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

