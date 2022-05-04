Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $126.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Karyopharm Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $14.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.62.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, CFO Michael Mason sold 3,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $38,917.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Kauffman sold 6,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $66,693.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,122 shares of company stock valued at $188,543. 10.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,918,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,343,000 after acquiring an additional 127,888 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,775,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,442,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,276,000 after purchasing an additional 35,574 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,184,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 65,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 302,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 13,445 shares in the last quarter. 67.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on KPTI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.57.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

