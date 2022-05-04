KCCPAD (KCCPAD) 24 Hour Volume Tops $11,954.00

KCCPAD (KCCPAD) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 4th. KCCPAD has a market cap of $3.33 million and $11,954.00 worth of KCCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KCCPAD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0244 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, KCCPAD has traded 29% higher against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001588 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 200.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.28 or 0.00216615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00039122 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.71 or 0.00451612 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73,085.50 or 1.87840969 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

KCCPAD’s total supply is 136,144,011 coins. KCCPAD’s official Twitter account is @KCCPad_Official

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KCCPAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KCCPAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KCCPAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

