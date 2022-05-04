Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Trading 7.2% Higher

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) shares were up 7.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.95 and last traded at $3.88. Approximately 112,264 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,503,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kingsoft Cloud presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average of $12.01.

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 232.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

