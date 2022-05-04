Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Trading 7.2% Higher

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) shares were up 7.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.95 and last traded at $3.88. Approximately 112,264 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,503,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kingsoft Cloud presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average of $12.01.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 232.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.
About Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC)
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.
