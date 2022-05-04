KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $24.98 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for KLA in a research note issued on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $24.98 for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen upped their target price on KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $515.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.40.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $334.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $342.63 and a 200-day moving average of $377.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. KLA has a 1-year low of $285.89 and a 1-year high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.85 earnings per share.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 7.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in KLA by 1.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in KLA by 4.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,114,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in KLA by 3.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 233,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,083,000 after buying an additional 7,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its position in KLA by 15.6% in the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 6,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

