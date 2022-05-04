Korea Investment CORP Acquires 133,311 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,311 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $10,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,035,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 135,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1,551.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 68,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 64,042 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 176,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 66,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vicki A. Hollub purchased 14,191 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $798,101.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $59.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.94. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $63.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.42.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet raised Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.42.

About Occidental Petroleum (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.