Korea Investment CORP Buys 7,600 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $6,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $208.62 on Wednesday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.15 and a 1 year high of $357.34. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 85.14% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BURL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $288.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.60.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

