Korea Investment CORP Increases Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,877 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in VMware were worth $9,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in VMware by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,916,452.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,603,123.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $873,090.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,064,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.57.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $109.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.68. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $105.69 and a one year high of $167.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

