Korea Investment CORP Lowers Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Korea Investment CORP cut its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $7,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,583.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $457.48 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.53 and a 12-month high of $580.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.42, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $436.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $468.40.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.83. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 20.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 29,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total transaction of $11,833,860.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 7,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total transaction of $2,951,877.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,677 shares of company stock valued at $30,518,027. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.11.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

