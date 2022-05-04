Korea Investment CORP Sells 700 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.05% of Evergy worth $8,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Evergy by 35.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,168,000 after acquiring an additional 140,195 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Evergy by 4.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Evergy by 210.8% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Evergy during the third quarter worth $932,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Evergy by 6.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evergy alerts:

EVRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

In related news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $75,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $67.38 on Wednesday. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.46 and a 52 week high of $73.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.06 and its 200-day moving average is $65.78. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.47.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.33 million. Evergy had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 8.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.79%.

Evergy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.