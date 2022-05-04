Korea Investment CORP Trims Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 85.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 601,810 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $7,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 445.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 20,420 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.21.

VLO stock opened at $121.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.78. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $121.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.96.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.73) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.33%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

