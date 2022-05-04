LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Stock Holdings Reduced by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of LCI Industries worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LCII. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 10.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in LCI Industries by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LCI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,628,000. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

NYSE LCII opened at $107.00 on Wednesday. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $96.32 and a twelve month high of $163.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.78.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.43. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. LCI Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 14.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.83%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LCII shares. DA Davidson started coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.75.

In related news, Director Kieran M. O’sullivan bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jamie Schnur purchased 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.79 per share, for a total transaction of $350,317.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 27,515 shares of company stock worth $2,966,138. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LCI Industries Profile (Get Rating)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.