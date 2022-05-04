LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $113.80

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $113.80 and last traded at $113.80, with a volume of 7 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.80.

LEGIF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on LEG Immobilien from €134.00 ($141.05) to €118.00 ($124.21) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on LEG Immobilien from €128.00 ($134.74) to €120.00 ($126.32) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.96.

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

