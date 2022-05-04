LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Trading Up 3.8%

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) was up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.94 and last traded at $44.85. Approximately 440 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 117,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.21.

Several research firms have weighed in on LMAT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research dropped their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $974.80 million, a PE ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.75.

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $39.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.65 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 11.41%. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 7,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $382,336.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 827.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter worth $91,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

