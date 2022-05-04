Lethean (LTHN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $618,039.35

Lethean (LTHN) traded up 76.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 4th. During the last seven days, Lethean has traded 27.4% higher against the dollar. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $618,039.35 and $168.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lethean coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,973.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,865.03 or 0.07351126 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000338 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.78 or 0.00263705 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $288.77 or 0.00740937 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00014424 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $214.37 or 0.00550046 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00072974 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005764 BTC.

About Lethean

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

