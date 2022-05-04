LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Short Interest Update

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the March 31st total of 2,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 17,909.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,701 shares during the period. NTB Financial Corp purchased a new position in LexinFintech during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in LexinFintech during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in LexinFintech during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 31.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LX traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $2.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,099. LexinFintech has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $13.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.77. The firm has a market cap of $500.61 million, a P/E ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.72.

LexinFintech ( NASDAQ:LX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). LexinFintech had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 32.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that LexinFintech will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.16.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

