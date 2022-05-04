LHT (LHT) Tops One Day Volume of $6.00

LHT (LHT) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. During the last week, LHT has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. LHT has a total market cap of $105,372.81 and $6.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00011337 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006952 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000499 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000062 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000226 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

