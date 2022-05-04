Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Market Cap Reaches $1.33 Million

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $123,436.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000885 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000341 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.77 or 0.00263371 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00014517 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002869 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005053 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

