Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) dropped 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.25 and last traded at $3.29. Approximately 34,439 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,833,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

LILM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lilium from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Lilium in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lilium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lilium has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.48.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.86.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lilium in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lilium in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lilium in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lilium in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lilium in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. 11.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. The company has a strategic collaboration with Azul SA and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras SA Lilium N.V. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

