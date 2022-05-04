Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Announces Earnings Results

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share.

NASDAQ LIND traded down $1.31 on Wednesday, reaching $13.04. The stock had a trading volume of 9,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,126. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.98. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $19.13. The company has a market capitalization of $662.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.04.

In other news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 15,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $295,013.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 10,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $172,606.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 947,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,631,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,267. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 300.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 161.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 13,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LIND shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

