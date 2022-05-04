Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.95-4.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $594-608 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $603.63 million.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS traded up $19.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $255.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,646. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $243.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. Littelfuse has a 52-week low of $223.31 and a 52-week high of $334.84.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.75. The company had revenue of $623.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.74 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 13.65%. Littelfuse’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LFUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $314.50.

In other Littelfuse news, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total value of $213,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 18.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

