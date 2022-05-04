Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 884,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 9,934 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.32% of Lockheed Martin worth $314,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock traded up $8.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $443.39. The stock had a trading volume of 28,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,906. The firm has a market cap of $117.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $445.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $389.08.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.23. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.56 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

