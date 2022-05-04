$LONDON Hits Market Capitalization of $193,297.50 (LONDON)

$LONDON (LONDON) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 4th. One $LONDON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, $LONDON has traded down 27.8% against the U.S. dollar. $LONDON has a market capitalization of $193,297.50 and $17.00 worth of $LONDON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.33 or 0.00217458 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 200.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00040714 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.19 or 0.00448837 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74,365.31 or 1.87311523 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About $LONDON

$LONDON’s total supply is 45,557,740 coins.

Buying and Selling $LONDON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as $LONDON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade $LONDON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase $LONDON using one of the exchanges listed above.

