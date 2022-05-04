Luminar Technologies (LAZR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Luminar Technologies to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Luminar Technologies has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q4 guidance at ($0.12) EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 745.01% and a negative return on equity of 44.05%. The business had revenue of $12.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 million. On average, analysts expect Luminar Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. Luminar Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $26.39. The company has a quick ratio of 21.41, a current ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LAZR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.45.

In other Luminar Technologies news, CEO Austin Russell purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.67 per share, with a total value of $235,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,850. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 188,172 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $2,651,343.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,550 and have sold 523,062 shares valued at $7,435,589. Company insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAZR. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 15,460 shares in the last quarter. 58.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

