LUXCoin (LUX) Price Hits $0.0076 on Exchanges

LUXCoin (LUX) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. One LUXCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LUXCoin has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. LUXCoin has a market capitalization of $100,807.54 and $58.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LUXCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,914.53 or 1.00171670 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00049520 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.33 or 0.00236728 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.17 or 0.00145997 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00093098 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.21 or 0.00284111 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00009925 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004501 BTC.

LUXCoin Profile

LUXCoin (CRYPTO:LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 14,322,605 coins and its circulating supply is 13,315,372 coins. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LuxCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the PHI1612 algorithm (built from; Skein, JH, Cubehash, Fugue, Streebog and Echo). Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

LUXCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUXCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LUXCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LUXCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.