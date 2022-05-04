LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,508 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LXP. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 14.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the third quarter worth about $141,000. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LXP opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.84. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LXP. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LXP Industrial Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

