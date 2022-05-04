Lympo Price Reaches $0.0045 on Exchanges (LYM)

Lympo (LYM) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. In the last week, Lympo has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Lympo coin can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Lympo has a total market capitalization of $3.73 million and approximately $384,227.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lympo Profile

LYM is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io . The official website for Lympo is lympo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Lympo Coin Trading

