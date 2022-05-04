M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Director David E. Blackford Sells 3,000 Shares

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $114,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,793.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

MDC stock traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.37. The company had a trading volume of 610,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,233. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.61. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $34.69 and a one year high of $63.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is presently 24.01%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in M.D.C. by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in M.D.C. by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in M.D.C. by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792 shares during the period. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on M.D.C. from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

M.D.C. Company Profile (Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.