Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Madison Square Garden Sports to post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $289.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.68) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 905.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Madison Square Garden Sports to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports stock traded down $3.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.31. The company had a trading volume of 446 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,101. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 12-month low of $152.42 and a 12-month high of $203.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.17 and its 200-day moving average is $174.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.48 and a beta of 0.92.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSGS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Madison Square Garden Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet raised Madison Square Garden Sports from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 786,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,609,000 after acquiring an additional 61,160 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $448,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association NBA and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League NHL. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

