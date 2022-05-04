Main Street Research LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Main Street Research LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $468,000. New Perspectives Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $584,000. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG traded up $9.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $262.72. 142,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,556. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $246.80 and a 12-month high of $328.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $272.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.22.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.