Main Street Research LLC Decreases Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Main Street Research LLC lessened its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JD. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in JD.com by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on JD.com from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. HSBC dropped their target price on JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded JD.com from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, CLSA dropped their target price on JD.com from $108.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.87.

JD stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.02. 748,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,980,918. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $92.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.61 and a beta of 0.56.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $275.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.82 billion. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.