Main Street Research LLC Has $294,000 Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Main Street Research LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,095 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 269,857,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,159,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,718 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 12.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,415,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675,878 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,747,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,738,000 after buying an additional 2,484,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,123,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,799,000 after acquiring an additional 697,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,263,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,443,000 after buying an additional 12,694,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $9,979,893.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,877,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,787,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 548,619 shares of company stock valued at $34,831,706. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
KO stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.03. 1,656,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,347,854. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.59. The stock has a market cap of $281.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.95%.
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
