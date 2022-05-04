Main Street Research LLC Sells 91 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Main Street Research LLC lessened its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of KLA by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of KLA by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in shares of KLA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.40.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $15.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $349.60. 64,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,816. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $377.50. KLA Co. has a one year low of $285.89 and a one year high of $457.12. The company has a market cap of $52.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.31. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KLA (Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.