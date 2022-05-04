Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Acquires 155 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $6.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $389.37. 526,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,748,290. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $401.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $414.70. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $372.13 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

