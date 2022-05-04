Maple (MPL) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.26 Million

Maple (MPL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 4th. One Maple coin can currently be purchased for $46.83 or 0.00120028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Maple has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. Maple has a market capitalization of $206.91 million and approximately $4.26 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,348.47 or 1.00033396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00029317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00099415 BTC.

Maple Coin Profile

Maple (CRYPTO:MPL) is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,417,986 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Maple

