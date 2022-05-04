Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.41. Maravai LifeSciences posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full-year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Maravai LifeSciences.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 105.25% and a net margin of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $228.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 132.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVI. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 1,748.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,350,000 after buying an additional 1,182,372 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,160,000. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 47,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 27,774 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 26,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 180,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 29,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

MRVI traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,825,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,315. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.26 and a 200-day moving average of $36.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a current ratio of 7.89. Maravai LifeSciences has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $63.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.76.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

