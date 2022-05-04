Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Shares Sold by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 952,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,771 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 2.29% of Marchex worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marchex by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,392,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,141,000 after acquiring an additional 193,081 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Marchex by 12.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 80,993 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Marchex by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 29,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marchex by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 9,898 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCHX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Marchex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marchex in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Marchex stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.80. 25,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,308. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.93. Marchex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $3.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.45.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marchex, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

