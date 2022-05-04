Marlin (POND) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.24 Million

Marlin (POND) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 4th. One Marlin coin can now be purchased for $0.0202 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $78.84 million and $5.24 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Marlin has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.25 or 0.00221036 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 200.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00039599 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $174.79 or 0.00447957 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71,170.27 or 1.82397717 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 5,033,753,055 coins and its circulating supply is 3,906,753,055 coins. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

